Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 C "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 C "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 C "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,820,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21517 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 36 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2021
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search