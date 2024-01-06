Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 C "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,820,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21517 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
165 $
165 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
