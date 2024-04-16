Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,097,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6763 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS66 ANACS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
