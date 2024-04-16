50 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6763 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.

