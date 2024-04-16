Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,097,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6763 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS66 ANACS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

