50 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

