50 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,746,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
