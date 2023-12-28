Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,746,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 25, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

