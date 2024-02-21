Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 J "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 J "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 J "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,526,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3994 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

