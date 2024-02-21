Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 J "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,526,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3994 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
