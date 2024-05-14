Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 H "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 622,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
