Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 H "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 H "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 H "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 622,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

