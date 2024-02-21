Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,311,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (2)
- Möller (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search