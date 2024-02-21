Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,311,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction London Coins - September 1, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

