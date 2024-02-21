Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 E "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 E "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 E "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,121,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3991 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 17, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 6, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

