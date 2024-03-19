Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 D "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 D "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 D "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,004,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1748 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 545 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

