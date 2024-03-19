Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 D "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,004,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1748 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 545 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
