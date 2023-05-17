50 Pfennig 1877 C "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3799 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition AU (8) XF (1) VF (2)