Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 C "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,388,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3799 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
