Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 C "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 C "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 C "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,388,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3799 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Coinhouse - March 26, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search