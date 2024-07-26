Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,691,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44464 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place August 23, 2021.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 25, 2016
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

