50 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44464 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place August 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service ANACS (1)