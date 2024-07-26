Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,691,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44464 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place August 23, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
