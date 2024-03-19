Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,249,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
