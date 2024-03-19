Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,249,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 A at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

