50 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)