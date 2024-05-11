Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,877,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

