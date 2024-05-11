Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,877,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
