Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,797,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • NOA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 G at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

