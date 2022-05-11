Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,797,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (5)
- NOA (1)
- UBS (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search