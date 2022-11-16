50 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26851 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

