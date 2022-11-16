Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,448,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26851 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 59 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
