Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,448,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26851 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 59 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

