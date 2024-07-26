Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,127,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Nomisma Aste - November 13, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Felzmann - February 21, 2011
Seller Felzmann
Date February 21, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

