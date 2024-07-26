Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,127,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
