50 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3919 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)