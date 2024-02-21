Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,641,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3919 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
