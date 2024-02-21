Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,641,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3919 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 D at auction HIRSCH - September 29, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search