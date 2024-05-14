Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,945,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2037 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

