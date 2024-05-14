Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,945,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2037 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
