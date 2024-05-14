50 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2037 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

