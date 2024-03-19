Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,016,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place March 2, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
