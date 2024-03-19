50 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place March 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (11) XF (3) No grade (1)