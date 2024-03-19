Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,016,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place March 2, 2014.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

