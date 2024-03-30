Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,475,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 610 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search