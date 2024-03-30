Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,475,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (8)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 610 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search