Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,411,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3980 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 J at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

