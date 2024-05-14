Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 175,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3985 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search