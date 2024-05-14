Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 175,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3985 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Gärtner - October 10, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

