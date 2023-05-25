Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,034,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2036 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
