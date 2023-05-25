50 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2036 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (5)