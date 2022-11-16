Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 874,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4025 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
