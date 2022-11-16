Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 874,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4025 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2021
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

