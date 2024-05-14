Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 353,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 E at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

