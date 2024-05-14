Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 353,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
