Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,668,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3792 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Naumann - January 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Frühwald - October 30, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Inasta - September 12, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Stephen Album - September 21, 2013
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 21, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search