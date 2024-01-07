Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,668,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3792 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
