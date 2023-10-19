Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,047,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
