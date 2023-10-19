Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,047,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

