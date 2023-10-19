50 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (14) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Stack's (2)

WAG (3)