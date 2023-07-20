50 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (13) XF (1)