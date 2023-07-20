Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,799,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 B at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

