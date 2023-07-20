Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,799,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Сondition
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
