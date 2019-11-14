Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915-1922. Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 Incuse Error - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 Incuse Error - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915-1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 . Incuse Error. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

