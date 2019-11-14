Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1915-1922. Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Incuse Error
Specification
- Metal Iron
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1915-1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 . Incuse Error. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
