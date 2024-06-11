Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1915-1922. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Iron
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1915-1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search