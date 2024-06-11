Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915-1922. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915-1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Via - July 8, 2022
Seller Via
Date July 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search