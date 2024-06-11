5 Pfennig 1915-1922. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915-1922 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (11) VF (1) No grade (1)