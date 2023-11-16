5 Pfennig 1890-1915 "Type 1890-1915". Thin flan (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 . Thin flan. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition XF (5) VF (3)