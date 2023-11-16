Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1890-1915 "Type 1890-1915". Thin flan (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Thin flan

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 "Type 1890-1915" Thin flan - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 "Type 1890-1915" Thin flan - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1890-1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 . Thin flan. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Möller (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search