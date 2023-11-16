Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1890-1915 "Type 1890-1915". Thin flan (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Thin flan
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1890-1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 . Thin flan. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
