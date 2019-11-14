Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1890-1915 "Type 1890-1915". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 "Type 1890-1915" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 "Type 1890-1915" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1890-1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

