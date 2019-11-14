5 Pfennig 1890-1915 "Type 1890-1915". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition XF (4) VF (2)