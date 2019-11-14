Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1890-1915 "Type 1890-1915". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1890-1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1890-1915 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
