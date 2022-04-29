Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1922 J (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,820,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1922
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1922 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search