Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1922 J (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1922 J - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1922 J - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,820,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1922 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1922 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1922 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

