5 Pfennig 1922 E (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1922 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

