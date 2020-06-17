Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1922 E (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1922 E - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1922 E - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,156,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1922 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
