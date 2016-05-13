5 Pfennig 1922 D (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1922 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3171 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1)