Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1922 D (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1922 D - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1922 D - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,240,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1922 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3171 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1922 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

