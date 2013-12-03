Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1922 A (Germany, German Empire)

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 89,062,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1922 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1922 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
