5 Pfennig 1921 E (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1921 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) VF (1)