5 Pfennig 1921 E (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,104,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1921
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1921 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
