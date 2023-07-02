Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1921 E (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1921 E - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1921 E - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,104,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1921
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1921 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1921 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

