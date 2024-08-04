Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1921 D (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,133,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1921
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1921 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
