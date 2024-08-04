Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1921 D (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1921 D - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1921 D - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,133,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1921
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1921 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1921 D at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Category
Year
Search