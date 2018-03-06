Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1920 E (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,646,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1920
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1920 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2170 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
