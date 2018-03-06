Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1920 E (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1920 E - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1920 E - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,646,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1920
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1920 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2170 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1920 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1920 All German coins German iron coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search