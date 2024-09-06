Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1920 D (Germany, German Empire)

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,502,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1920
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
