Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1919 J (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1919 J - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1919 J - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: wintercoins

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,249,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1919 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 J at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

