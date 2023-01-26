Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1919 E (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,608,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1919
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1919 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6280 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
