5 Pfennig 1919 E (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1919 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6280 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)