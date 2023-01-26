Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1919 E (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1919 E - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1919 E - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,608,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1919 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6280 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

