5 Pfennig 1919 D (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,163,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1919
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1919 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4345 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
