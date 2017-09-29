Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1919 D (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1919 D - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1919 D - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,163,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1919 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4345 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 D at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 D at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

