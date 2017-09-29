5 Pfennig 1919 D (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1919 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4345 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (6)