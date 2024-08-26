5 Pfennig 1919 A (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1919 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 69. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)