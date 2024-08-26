Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1919 A (Germany, German Empire)

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 112,102,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1919 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 69. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1919 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

