Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1918 J "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,240,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

