5 Pfennig 1918 F "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1918 with mark F. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1611 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) VF (1)