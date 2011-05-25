Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1918 F "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1918 F "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1918 F "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,598,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1918 with mark F. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1611 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1918 F at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1918 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1918 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR

Category
Year
Search