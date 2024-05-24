Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1918 E "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1918 E "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1918 E "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,600,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1918 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6411 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1918 E at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1918 All German coins German iron coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search