Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1918 E "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,600,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1918 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6411 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
- Künker (1)
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
