Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1917 F "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,930,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
