Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1917 F "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1917 F "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1917 F "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,930,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1917 All German coins German iron coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search