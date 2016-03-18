5 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1917 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4382 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (5)