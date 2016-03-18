Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,092,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1917 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4382 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Künker (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search