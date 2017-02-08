5 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1917 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6277 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)