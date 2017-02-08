Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,581,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1917 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6277 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Heritage - January 19, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
