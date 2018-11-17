Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzen Franquinet

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 87,315,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1917 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Search